Contact Us

We eagerly accept feedback about the site, including suggestions on what articles you would like! Feel free to leave comments pertaining to the site below.
Happy to see this blog, and I am eagerly awaiting another Rockies season! I have a question (that maybe someone here can answer):
How are the rookie (draft) pitchers looking this spring? Most notably, Jonathan Gray. He was a solid pitcher in college, and I’m interested to see how the Rockies first draft pick pans out.
Thank you, and I’ll be checking the blog regularly. Best of luck!
Keith S.
Hi Keith,
According to Troy Renck at the Denver Post, Gray as well as Christian Freidrich (kinda rookieish) and Eddie Butler are ticketed for the minors even with Jhoulys Chacin’s recent injury. Butler and Gray are both expected to debut this season though. Renck also mentions Butler and Gray performed well pitching batting practice with Gray flashing a triple digit fastball (though no word on its movement).
As far as spring stats go, Butler’s been mediocre (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K) and Freidrich less so (3.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB but 6 K) but Gray’s done much better (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K). Butler would be making a jump from AA and Gray from A+ and neither really needs to do that, nor are the Rockies in the habit of doing that unless things get extremely bad. The only one I can think of who went from AA to the majors for the Rockies was Juan Nicasio in 2011, an extremely bad year. But generally, the Rockies keep their rookies in AAA for about a month i.e. 4-5 starts before promoting them.
My read? Gray’s doing everything right and Butler looks promising. Freidrich hasn’t had good control even in the minors and hit a wall in AA ball. Even AAA has had mixed results. No reason to give up on him yet since people have had worse control and turned it around, especially with his K/9 rate, but he needs to figure it out before he gets leapfrogged or otherwise dismissed to the bullpen or an organization that knows what to do with him.
I’ll be in Arizona this week for the SABR Analytics conference and plan on catching a game (and writing about it).
Thanks for the feedback!
P.S. Feel free to give Troy Renck’s article a read at http://www.denverpost.com/renck/ci_25220818/renck-chacins-injury-turns-rockies-rotation-into-riddle
Thank you Richard, that’s exactly what I was looking for, and answers a lot of my questions. I know historically, the Rockies have rushed moves like this, and I think that’s probably a good thing.
Again, I really enjoy this blog and look forward to reading your thoughts during the season!
Thanks again! (And sorry I didn’t respond sooner, had a bit of a battery issue and a lovely, busy week.)
Fri May 2nd: By my count, the Rox have already lost 6 games where they led by 3 or more runs. If they had just managed to hang onto 3 of those W’s, they would right now be 10 games over .500 and in first place in the NL West. Sometimes it has been the starters who coughed it up, sometimes the relievers, and sometimes the offense couldn’t get the “add-on” hits when needed.
Some of those are the kinds of games they should have won and lost for no real good reason besides poor bullpen usage. The Rockies have done well so far, but you are right, they could have done better.
Thank you for replying!
Richard’s June 29th ESPN article regarding the Tigers has a slight flaw when he states that Detroit has the worst record of the division leaders. The .571 winning percentage is second in the AL currently. The rest of the article is quite factual. I enjoyed it.
You are right, that’s my mistake. I had gone by win totals and not winning percentage. I’ll see if it can be fixed.
Fixed. Thanks!
Glad to help. Go Rocks….except if they meet the Tigers in the WS!
I would like to see major changes in the Colorado Rockies organization. As we all know the major issue for the Rockies is the pitching. I have some ideas that I would like to bounce off of some people and maybe help start a campaign to get some interest generated for changes to be made in the organization.
Check out this link regarding a craigslist positing on the Colorado Rockies: http;//fortcollins.craigslist.org/wan/4540428294.html
There’s been a fair amount of discussion lately about ownership and the front office. The current popular idea is to bring in someone from outside the organization with a strong voice to be the team’s president… Maybe a good idea would be for you to bring up some of your ideas during the Rockies Bloggers Panels? The next one is on July 26th.
Dick and Charlie Monfort, Dan O”Dowd, the three stooges of baseball, 2 playoff appearances in their history, no division titles. 75 win average during the Dan O”Dowd era. Help the Rockies, quit going to home games. That is the only way the Monfort’s get it
I’m not sure a boycott accomplishes all that much because when you see things like the Rooftop and the number of people who attend and root for the other team, it can be questionable just how much of the fanbase is there that cares about the quality of the Rockies team. The Rockies are still one of the best buys in baseball from a ticket price and concessions perspective and they generally have players to root for without doing massive fire sales so we’re not talking Miami here… but that’s damning with faint praise.
http://battingleadoff.com/2014/10/31/whats-store-rockies-offseason-part/
Wrote about the Rockies offseason plan for Batting Leadoff. Take a look
Good morning Rockies Zingers,
Thomas Harding, Rockies beat writer for MLB.com, is the guest on Ep. 84 of the Jon of All Trades Podcast. I’m including the media advisory below because he mentioned this site specifically during the course of our conversation, and wanted to give you a heads up.
I hope you enjoy the episode, and if you think it’s of interest to your readers, I’d love a link from Rockies Zingers.
Best to you all. Keep up the good work!
Airdate: February 17, 2016
Homepage: http://www.jonofalltrades.us
Guest: Thomas Harding, beat writer for MLB.com and
the Colorado Rockies
Summary: Thomas Harding is the Colorado Rockies beat writer for MLB.com. On this week’s Jon of All Trades episode, Thomas shares the journey of his 30+ year career writing about baseball, divulges what a “gameday in the life” of Thomas Harding is like, how he approaches an article that might make someone in the organization unhappy, and a whole lot more.
Thomas also shares his opinion about how much the altitude is a factor inhibiting sustained success for the Rockies, reveals his favorite and least favorite visiting parks to work in, his opinion on whether or not PED users should be in the Hall of Fame, and what’s going to surprise people about the Rockies this season.
Who it’s for: Fans of the Colorado Rockies; those interested in hearing firsthand what it’s like to work in sports journalism; baseball enthusiasts; fans of biographical profiles.
Selected pull-quotes:
On Michael Jordan’s minor league career (which he covered firsthand):
“Jordan hit like .215, and Terry Francona will tell you this to this day, and I concur: Had he had 1000 at-bats, he would be a Major League player… How many people, I don’t care how good an athlete, go from not playing since 7th grade to hitting .215, whatever it was, with two or three homeruns, stealing the bases he stole, at Double-A? Keep in mind that Double-A, a lot of people believe that’s the best level of minor league baseball because you have all the talent, you don’t have the experience, but you have guys who are going to play in the Major Leagues.”
On bloggers:
“The Rockies have credentialed some of the bloggers – The Purple Row, and Rockies Zingers with Richard Bergstrom. And what’s happening is some of them are going and interviewing the people. Some of the time when you’re looking at the blogosphere, it’s people who can look at the stats and they can look at what’s going on and you can aggregate and add the opinion. But the problem is when you’re not able to talk to the people you’re writing about, there’s a lot of background you can gain by talking to the people. And when that’s missing, I don’t think you get a full picture.” He then goes on to discuss the ways in which the blogosphere has advanced baseball writing and coverage, leading into a long conversation about journalism in general.
On the Rockies chances going forward:
“I want to see a team on the upswing, and we have that chance… If things happen the right way, I think the second half of 2017 and into 2018, they have a chance to have a very good starting rotation. Now, they’re building up all these guys because a bunch of them are going to get hurt, and some of them aren’t going to be able to pitch at Coors Field. It’s just the nature of being here and it’s why I don’t see a dynasty of the Rockies ever building.”
***
About the Jon of All Trades Podcast: Launched in March 2014, Jon of All Trades is a weekly podcast featuring interviews with people from all across the employment spectrum. I love nothing more than listening to someone with an interesting or unusual job talk about the ins and outs of that job, so each episode functions both as a biographical snapshot of my guests, and a discussion of pertinent issues related to my guest’s line of work. Shows typically run between 45 and 60 minutes. The Jon of All Trades Podcast is a production of Deft Communications, and is syndicated on iTunes and Stitcher.
Hi,
We noticed the great writing you are doing around the Colorado Rockies and thought your readers might enjoy learning about our Colorado Rockies Club Series wine. We know what you must be thinking: that wine and baseball are an unlikely pair—yet, you might be surprised to know how significantly wine has become part of the baseball experience for millions of fans.
The Truth About Wine and Baseball
Wine has made a big splash in the baseball world—of the 75 million baseball fans in the U.S., 50 million self-identify as wine drinkers. In stadiums, demand for a culinary experience that goes beyond beer and hot dogs, beyond peanuts and cracker jacks, is well known, with major stadiums reporting significant growth in wine sales. Chase Field (the Diamondbacks park) recently opened a wine bar and saw sales skyrocket with an immediate sales increase of some 40%. U.S wine drinking itself increased per capita by 40% between 2000 and 2013, according to a study by the Dmitri Group.
As the exclusive licensee of wines for Major League Baseball, we have also seen growth in demand for our library of branded wines. Our products have shown wide appeal not only among die-hard fans and the loved ones who buy gifts for them—but also among a large base of wine enthusiasts just as interested in the quality of the wine inside the bottle as they are in the appeal of buying an item that represents their favorite team.
Beyond features about our wines in Wine Spectator, Fast Company, and The Washington Post, reporters have commented not only on the novelty value of our offering but also on the quality of the wine itself. Our partnerships with major winemakers such as Bob Lundquist of Qupé and Mumm Napa, and our focus on some of the best wine regions in California (Alexander Valley, Monterey County, Paso Robles, Russian River Valley) and across the country (Columbia Valley and Finger Lakes) make for a delicious treat!
See For Yourself
So, now we invite you to experience what we already know for yourselves, and we hope you’ll be so excited that you will share what you have learned with your readers. Here is what we would like to offer you to help you get to know MLB Wines:
See Us at the All-Star Game. We invite you to visit the tasting table we will be hosting during All-Star Game festivities from Friday, July 8th to Tuesday, July 12th at the San Diego Convention Center. Beyond the wines we will be pouring at MLB’s Fanfest, you may taste a limited set of wines from our library at the Hard Rock, Hilton and Omni hotel bars.
Let Us Send You a Bottle. We invite you to try a bottle of Colorado Rockies wine, and to join you for a virtual tasting to walk you through what you are drinking.
Talk to Us. We are available to tell you more about our entire line of Major League Baseball wines and to tell you how players, teams, and fans like to engage.
Are you interested? We would love to get you in the game. Let us know how you would like to engage, and we will get you up to bat!
Kind Regards,
Wine By Design – The Official Distributor of MLB Wines
