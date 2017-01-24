Rockies Zingers Closing and The Future

Hello all,

I wanted to formally announce, on the eve of its three year anniversary, that Rockies Zingers will be closing down.

Truth be told, we’ve been pretty M.I.A. since mid June anyway.

Before I started to write, I’d been encouraged by quite a few people in the baseball community to write. Kicking in that door to get the first opportunity to write was a long challenge. However, once I had it via a member of the ESPN SweetSpot Network, I ran with it. Over the last three years, people asked me “What do you plan on doing with Zingers?” My response had been, “I really don’t know, but in the meantime, I’ll enjoy the ride.” As much fun as it has been, it’s time for the ride to close down. So this will be the last post on the site. All the articles will be archived since I get nostalgic. Once the domain expires, then *poof*

A lot has changed for me personally in those three years. In June, I got a new job as well as a new place to live. Once I got off that writing horse, it got even harder to kick myself back into gear. I’ve had the better part of the last half a year to try to get things going again, and in the end, for whatever reason or excuse, I just haven’t been able to.

Beyond the writing issues, there are certain elements of running a site in terms of time, finances and politics. All of which I was handling on my own, without assistant editors or a budget. In terms of the cost of those things, it just isn’t worth it as much to me, nor as fun, to continue.

Furthermore, I know there are elements of myself that I need to work on. Not just in terms of making deadlines, but also in terms of developing as a writer. I never majored in journalism, nor read a manual on how to manage a sports site. Heck, my English grades in school sucked. So, there are things I want to write about and learn about my own writing without the hassle of running a site and ensuring that content is available on a daily basis. To that end, I’ve decided to join Purple Row, a member of SBNation, as a writer. Feel free to look for my future work there and pity them for having to sift through then edit my longwindedness. Article for there will still be posted on the @RockiesZingers Twitter account as well as my personal Twitter account, @rbergstromjr.

It was a pretty fun run though, and we did accomplish quite a few things. Our articles were sourced not only locally, but also nationally via ESPN, SABR and other sites. We were the second blog ever to get press box access from the Colorado Rockies. Most of those who wrote with us are still writing in some form or fashion as well, so I’m glad I was able to help provide a venue for them. One thing I’m particularly proud of is that two of our writers got college credit via an internship agreement.

Personally, I learned a huge amount in the two years talking to the Rockies players and ex-players along with members of the Denver media. My appreciation for baseball was enhanced and deepened through my conversations with them just as much as it was when I first heard about sabermetrics fifteen-plus years ago.

So, with all that being said, I’d like to provide a thank you to all of our writers of the past and present. Special shoutout to J.J. Buck and Ryan Hammon who have been with us for years and stuck through things through the thick and relatively recent thin.

I’d like to thank David Schoenfield from ESPN.com for his support and for providing me an opportunity to be in the SweetSpot Network. I’d tried for a very very long time to write and before him, the responses I got were “you have to have writing experience to be a writer”. Not many people appreciate it, but though a lot has changed in the last three years, David was the first one to take a chance and often gave me feedback. I can’t thank him enough for that.

I’d also like to thank the Rockies Public Relations and Communications Departments. They’ve been not only been innovative in their social media outreach, they’re also a nice, good group of men and women. Towards us, they’ve been swell.

Special shoutout to our friends in the Denver media who have been nothing but welcoming to me. Chief kudos to that poet, Thomas Harding from MLB.com. I’ve also enjoyed the many conversations I’ve had with Patrick Saunders from the Denver Post and practically everyone at RootSports and 850 KOA Radio. All of you gave me a better idea of what it’s like to cover a team. From the outside looking in, I didn’t appreciate the difficulty of that until I started sitting next to you all, watching, talking and learning. I admire the heck out of you all for staying positive while trying to write up or describe on television or radio an additional way to detail a Rockies bullpen blowing up a lead. It’s not something I can do on a daily basis.

An additional personal shoutout to Christina Kahrl. She introduced me to David and Thomas after I pestered her for years about wanting to write. She also ushered me through my first SABR Analytics conference and introduced me to a lot of people. Little did I know how much that would change my life.

Finally, since there’s always a finally, I want to thank anyone who has read our stuff or chatted with us on Twitter about baseball. Hopefully our little style of analysis and silliness helped you enjoy baseball even more. I hope we’ve made you laugh, or think, or maybe both.

Let’s go Rockies! I’ll catch you on the flipside.

Sincerely,

Richard Bergstrom

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

